Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt after 17-year-old girl murdered India Mar 12, 2026

A 17-year-old girl's murder in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has led to protests and a road being blocked.

The 12th-grade student went missing on Tuesday night (March 10, 2026) and was found dead near her home hours later.

Locals are demanding quick action, and police have promised to speed up the investigation.