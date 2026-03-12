Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt after 17-year-old girl murdered
India
A 17-year-old girl's murder in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, has led to protests and a road being blocked.
The 12th-grade student went missing on Tuesday night (March 10, 2026) and was found dead near her home hours later.
Locals are demanding quick action, and police have promised to speed up the investigation.
BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam criticized the state government
DMK MP Kanimozhi shared her condolences and said police are working hard to catch those responsible.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam criticized the state government for not doing enough to protect women.
The case has sparked bigger conversations about safety in Tamil Nadu.