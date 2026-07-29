Tamil Nadu raids probe alleged TASMAC mismanagement involving V Senthilbalaji
India
Big anti-corruption raids happened across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with officials searching 41 spots linked to former minister and DMK MLA V Senthilbalaji.
His home in Karur and places connected to his associates were among those checked.
The investigation is about alleged financial mismanagement at TASMAC, the state's liquor company, during his time as minister for prohibition and excise.
TVK cites party fundraising, DMK denies
The ruling TVK claims the issue is tied to raising party funds, but Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay described it as a "party fund" matter, something DMK leaders deny.