Tamil Nadu rains: 4 dead; schools shut in 9 districts

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 10:21 am

Schools have been ordered shut in several districts after heavy rain in Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu has forced state authorities to take various emergency measures, including closing schools and colleges in several districts. At least four people have died and another has been injured in rain-related incidents so far, according to the state government. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing across the state. Here are more details on this.

Schools have been shut for the next two days in state capital Chennai and other districts like Salem, Trichy, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Sivaganga. Further, most government offices will remain closed on Monday. State Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged private firms to announce a holiday or allow employees to work from home.

Bus and train services in Chennai were hit on Sunday due to severe water-logging and uprooting of trees in several areas of the city. There was also delay in a few flights, however, no major disruption in air services was reported. In fact, even passengers who reached the airport late due to the rain were allowed to board.

As part of the rescue operations, water is being released from the Chembarambakkam lake. Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu which are situated on the banks of River Adyar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed four teams to assist the operations following a request from the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has spoken to CM Stalin and assured him of support from the central government. "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone's well-being and safety," he tweeted.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. It has further warned of another spell of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. The downpour will be accompanied by thunderstorm, according to officials.