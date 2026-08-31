Tamil Nadu raises milk price ₹44/L while Mumbai hikes ₹9/L
India
Big changes for milk prices:
Tamil Nadu just bumped up what it pays local milk producers to ₹44 per liter, a ₹6 increase meant to help over 3.16 lakh milk producers handle rising costs.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's wholesale milk price is going up by ₹9 per liter starting September 1, 2026.
Mumbai ₹102/L, Tamil Nadu ₹5/L incentive
In Tamil Nadu, milk producers get a bigger incentive too: ₹5 per liter now instead of ₹3.
Over in Mumbai, the new rate will be ₹102 per liter starting September 1, 2026 and will stay put until February 2027, which could make things pricier at bakeries and cafes.
Plus, Tamil Nadu announced major investments in electricity and tech infrastructure to boost local growth.