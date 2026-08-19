Tamil Nadu raises milk rates, boosts health coverage and training

Health care's getting a major upgrade too. A new 400-bed hospital is coming up in Perambalur, and the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will now cover up to ₹2,500,000 per year (up from just ₹500,000).

Also, more support is on the way for transgender people with expanded medical services at Chennai Stanley, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Karur and Kanyakumari.

On top of that, Tamil Nadu is adding 6,098 additional seats, including 660 B.Sc. Nursing seats, 1,925 additional seats in nursing colleges and schools, 2,778 seats across 12 paramedical courses, and 735 additional seats in medical courses, and opening seven new government nursing colleges, making it easier for young people to get into health care careers.