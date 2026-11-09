Tamil Nadu records 1,654 firecracker injuries and 200+ emergency calls
India
Tamil Nadu led to 1,654 people getting injured while bursting crackers. Most were treated as outpatients and sent home, but over 200 needed hospital care.
The Fire and Rescue Services got more than 200 emergency calls, almost all about fires started by fireworks.
TNFRS officials say calls dropped
Some serious incidents included a house fire and vehicle fires in two incidents.
Still, officials say emergency calls dropped compared to previous years, crediting awareness campaigns on the safe use of firecrackers and even the rain for helping out.
The TNFRS covered four fire service districts, with a special focus on densely populated residential neighborhoods, commercial establishments, fireworks outlets, crowded market streets and other vulnerable locations.