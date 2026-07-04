Tamil Nadu records 2nd-warmest June this decade amid hot nights

Meteorologists cite urban heat islands

Chennai's nights averaged a steamy 28.6 degrees Celsius, and other cities like Tiruchi and Palayamkottai also felt the heat with minimums close to 27 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists point to urban heat islands, weak sea breezes, warmer seas, and ongoing climate change as key reasons for these sweaty nights.

Daytime temperatures were up too (34.5 degrees Celsius on average), making life extra tough for everyone dealing with the double whammy of hot days and even hotter nights.