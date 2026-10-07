Tamil Nadu records lowest Cauvery supply in 14 years
Tamil Nadu is facing its lowest Cauvery water supply in 14 years this monsoon, getting just 44.208 tmc ft instead of the usual 123.14 tmc ft.
This leaves the state with a huge shortfall and marks one of the worst years since certain provisions of the 1924 Tamil Nadu-Karnataka agreement on the sharing of the Cauvery river became due for review in 1974-75.
Mettur Dam supply lasts 18 days
The Mettur Dam has enough water for only about 18 more days, which has already cut paddy coverage down by almost one lakh acres compared to last year.
Many farmers have switched to direct sowing because there just is not enough water for traditional methods.
To make things tougher, Karnataka supplied less water than required in late September and early October, adding to Tamil Nadu's struggle over fair river sharing.