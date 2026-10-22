Tamil Nadu releases official 2027 public holiday list including Pongal
India
Tamil Nadu just dropped its official list of public holidays for 2027, making it easier to plan your year ahead.
Big days like New Year's (January 1), Pongal (January 15), and Republic Day (January 26) are all on the list, along with Thaipusam on January 22.
Tamil Nadu lists bank, festival holidays
You'll also get breaks for Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16) and Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17).
Independence Day and Milad-un-Nabi both fall on August 15, so that's a double celebration.
Annual closing of accounts for commercial and cooperative banks (April 1) will be a holiday applicable only to commercial and cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu.
Deepavali lands on October 28 in 2027, with Christmas wrapping things up on December 25.