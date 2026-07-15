Tamil Nadu renames Adi Dravidar department to promote inclusivity
India
Tamil Nadu just renamed its Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to the Social Justice Department, a move aimed at making things feel more inclusive for everyone.
This change comes after decades of debate about how the department's name represents Dalit identity, and it reflects a long push by Dr. K. Krishnasamy, who's been advocating for a more inclusive term for nearly 25 years.
Vanni Arasu defends renaming amid objections
The new name is meant to keep up with modern ideas about equality, but not everyone is on board.
Some leaders worry it erases important history tied to the original name.
Still, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu says this update better fits today's values and hopes it signals a step forward for social justice in Tamil Nadu.