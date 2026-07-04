Tamil Nadu repatriates 50 Bangladeshi nationals to West Bengal
Tamil Nadu just sent 50 Bangladeshi nationals back to West Bengal as part of a repatriation process.
The group, 44 men and six women, had been staying at a special detention camp in Salem district.
On July 3, they were moved out under heavy police escort after receiving deportation orders.
Group escorted to Haridaspur BSF handover
The group traveled in a reserved train compartment, accompanied by a 40-member armed police team led by Salem Armed Reserve Deputy Superintendent of Police Sakthivel.
Once they reach the Haridaspur land border, Tamil Nadu police will officially hand them over to the Border Security Force for their return to Bangladesh.
Attur camp houses over 130 foreigners
The Attur detention camp is used to hold foreign nationals while their legal cases are sorted out.
Right now, it houses over 130 people, some with cases still pending, and others out on bail.