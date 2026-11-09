Tamil Nadu reports 10 Deepavali deaths including SI Senthil Kumar
This Deepavali wasn't all lights and celebration in Tamil Nadu: 10 people lost their lives to violent incidents across the state between November 8 and 9.
The most shocking was the murder of Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar in Theni after a disagreement over firecracker use.
Police have now set up special teams to track down those involved.
Officials cite personal conflicts not lapses
Most of these murders happened after minor fights or intoxication-related arguments.
Victims included an auto driver who stood up for his brother in Chennai, two teenagers attacked near a canal in Tiruchirappalli, an IT worker caught up in a firecracker dispute, and a history-sheeter killed during a gang fight.
Despite extra police on duty for the festival, officials say these tragedies were mostly due to personal conflicts, not security lapses.