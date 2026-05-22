Tamil Nadu reshuffles IAS officers across key government departments India May 22, 2026

Tamil Nadu just switched up several key government roles, moving top Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers into new positions.

The reshuffle covers important areas like industries, planning, labor, and health, so expect some fresh faces leading these departments.

Sandeep Nanduri is now special secretary in industries, while Sandhya Venugopal Sharma steps in as additional chief secretary for planning and development.