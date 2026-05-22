Tamil Nadu reshuffles IAS officers across key government departments
Tamil Nadu just switched up several key government roles, moving top Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers into new positions.
The reshuffle covers important areas like industries, planning, labor, and health, so expect some fresh faces leading these departments.
Sandeep Nanduri is now special secretary in industries, while Sandhya Venugopal Sharma steps in as additional chief secretary for planning and development.
Tamil Nadu appoints 5 agency heads
D Karthikeyan is the new boss at Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), the state's industrial development arm, and Shilpa Prabhakar Satish takes over as commissioner of labor.
SA Raman moves to lead the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), which handles industrial promotion.
TG Vinay will head the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, and S Aneesh Sekhar is now mission director for National Health Mission.