Tamil Nadu reshuffles over 30 IAS officers including Pooja Kulkarni India May 29, 2026

Tamil Nadu just switched up its top government crew, moving over 30 IAS officers to new roles.

Some standout moves: Pooja Kulkarni is now commissioner of prohibition and excise, MS Prasath heads to the Finance Department as deputy secretary, and Mangat Ram Sharma has been posted to the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.