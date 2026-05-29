Tamil Nadu reshuffles over 30 IAS officers including Pooja Kulkarni
Tamil Nadu just switched up its top government crew, moving over 30 IAS officers to new roles.
Some standout moves: Pooja Kulkarni is now commissioner of prohibition and excise, MS Prasath heads to the Finance Department as deputy secretary, and Mangat Ram Sharma has been posted to the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Tamil Nadu corporations and Chennai appointments
The reshuffle puts E Saravanavelraj at Tamil Nadu Minerals Ltd. and PN Sridhar at Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, both big deals for state-run sectors.
Chennai's urban scene gets attention too: SP Karthikaa joins the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, while Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is posted at Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, hinting at more focus on city development and environmental work.