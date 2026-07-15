Tamil Nadu reshuffles senior IAS team with key leadership changes
Tamil Nadu just switched up its senior IAS team in a big way.
Dr. J Radhakrishnan, who used to head the state's power distribution, is now director of Anna Administrative Staff College and director general of training.
Supriya Sahu moves to lead the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, while Kakarla Usha takes over the environment, climate change and forests portfolio.
Multiple transfers across Tamil Nadu departments
There are more changes: Pradeep Yadav shifts from IT to micro, small and medium enterprises; Atul Anand takes over Yadav's old spot;
Dheeraj Kumar is now in charge of higher education; V Arun Roy heads Tamil Nadu's power corporations;
P Umanath becomes industries commissioner; Nirmal Raj moves to transport; Mageswari Ravikumar leads art and culture;
and Waghe Sanket Balwant joins as executive director at Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.
It's a fresh start for many key departments!