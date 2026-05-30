Tamil Nadu restores free government bus rides for students 2026-27
India
Good news for students in Tamil Nadu: free bus rides are back for the 2026-27 academic year!
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay confirmed that school and college students can keep using government busses without paying, as part of the state's ongoing welfare programs.
Schools reopen on June 4, with colleges and technical institutes following soon after.
Government college ID or uniform required
Until official bus passes are handed out through your school or college, you can still travel for free: just wear your uniform if you are in school, or show your identity card issued by your government college if you are a student.
Senior transportation officials will be keeping an eye on things to make sure busses stop at proper places and students stay safe while getting on and off.