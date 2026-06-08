Tamil Nadu rolls out online darshan ticketing at major temples
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out an online ticketing system for darshan at major temples, aiming to make visits easier for everyone, including seniors, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.
Minister S Ramesh says they're surveying temple crowds to figure out the best way forward, especially during busy times like Pradosham.
Bookable time slots, free darshan unchanged
The new system will let you book fixed time slots online or at the temple itself (kind of like Tirupati), helping cut down on crowds and keep things safer.
Free darshan isn't going anywhere. This just adds another option. Local regulars won't see any changes.
A trial run is set for the next few weeks, with a gradual rollout after that. Plus, it'll help temples track annadhanam scheme beneficiaries more efficiently.