Tamil Nadu rolls out online darshan ticketing at major temples

Bookable time slots, free darshan unchanged

The new system will let you book fixed time slots online or at the temple itself (kind of like Tirupati), helping cut down on crowds and keep things safer.

Free darshan isn't going anywhere. This just adds another option. Local regulars won't see any changes.

A trial run is set for the next few weeks, with a gradual rollout after that. Plus, it'll help temples track annadhanam scheme beneficiaries more efficiently.