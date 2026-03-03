Tamil Nadu: ₹8,000 aid to 40 lakh people ahead of polls
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the Tamil Nadu government has sent ₹3,200-₹8,000 straight to the bank accounts of nearly 40 lakh people—including seniors, widows, differently-abled folks, and fisherfolk.
This move is part of CM MK Stalin's DMK party's pre-election push.
Aid could make a real difference right now
With big cash transfers and a recent ₹5,000 payout to over 1 crore women under another scheme, DMK is clearly targeting support from women and young voters.
Critics like BJP and actor Vijay have criticized it as politically motivated, but Stalin isn't backing down—he's even promised to double monthly aid if re-elected.
For many families struggling with costs or job bans (like fisherfolk during annual fishing bans), this money could make a real difference right now.