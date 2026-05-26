Tamil Nadu schools to reopen statewide on June 4, 2026
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu students! All schools across the state will now reopen together on June 4, 2026.
This is a change from the earlier plan where some classes would start on June 1, 2026.
The shift comes after weather forecasts warned about pre-monsoon heat.
Education department cites weather and feedback
The department listened to feedback from various stakeholders who asked for a simpler reopening process.
Originally, staggered dates were meant to give teachers extra time for new textbook training, but with concerns about weather and the need for a uniform reopening date, officials decided it's best for everyone to return at once.