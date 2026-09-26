Tamil Nadu sees showers from Sept 27, heavier Sept 30
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: rainy days are coming!
The Regional Meteorological Centre says to expect light to moderate showers from September 27, with heavier rain likely from September 30 thanks to a system brewing in the Bay of Bengal.
This wet spell will reach northern and interior districts too, so places like Chennai, Vellore, and Krishnagiri should keep an umbrella handy.
Tamil Nadu monsoon deficit may shrink
The Nilgiris and Erode might see some heavy downpours, while Madurai gets moderate rain.
Gusty winds up to 50km per hour are possible until October 2.
Even though some spots have been hotter than usual (Madurai airport hit 39.4 degrees Celsius recently), the upcoming rain is expected to help reduce Tamil Nadu's nearly 18% monsoon deficit and bring a bit of relief from the heat, especially in Chennai, where temps should settle around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.