Tamil Nadu sees showers from Sept 27, heavier Sept 30

The Nilgiris and Erode might see some heavy downpours, while Madurai gets moderate rain.

Gusty winds up to 50km per hour are possible until October 2.

Even though some spots have been hotter than usual (Madurai airport hit 39.4 degrees Celsius recently), the upcoming rain is expected to help reduce Tamil Nadu's nearly 18% monsoon deficit and bring a bit of relief from the heat, especially in Chennai, where temps should settle around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.