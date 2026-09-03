Tamil Nadu sells onions at ₹35 to help families
Onion prices have shot up in Tamil Nadu, hitting ₹56 to 60 per kilogram and making it tough for many families.
To help out, the state government is now selling onions at a subsidized rate of ₹35 per kilogram through 8,739 ration shops in urban areas.
The plan kicked off this week and aims to reach about 8 million family cardholders in its first phase.
Each family limited to 1 kilogram
The price spike is due to higher transport costs, adverse weather, and reduced arrivals from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Each family can buy one kilogram at the lower rate, thanks to the government sourcing 1,000 tons of onions through NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers's Federation.
Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks talks, Left protests
Rising prices for essentials like rice, pulses, and oil have sparked criticism from opposition leaders.
DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin has asked for urgent talks with state officials on how to tackle inflation, while Left party members recently protested over the price rise of essential commodities.