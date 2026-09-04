Tamil Nadu student arrested for stealing gold, bought motorcycle
India
A 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu was arrested after stealing gold jewelry from a family friend's house in Unjavelampatti, near Pollachi.
She sold the jewelry and used the money to buy her boyfriend a motorcycle, and the couple reportedly shared a video of the purchase of the motorcycle from a dealership.
College student admits theft, boyfriend sought
The student, currently in her second year of college, admitted to the theft during police questioning.
She's now in judicial custody while police search for her boyfriend, who lives nearby.