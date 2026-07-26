Tamil Nadu students protest NEET, reject Education Minister Raj Mohan
Tamil Nadu students protesting NEET made it clear they don't want politicians hijacking their cause.
When Tamil Nadu Education Minister Raj Mohan showed up calling for political unity, he was met with chants of Veliye po ("Get out").
actor Sanam Shetty was not asked to leave, but a group in GenZ DMK shirts was also asked to leave, as students insisted the focus stay on abolishing NEET, not on any party or public figure.
Protesters cite suicides, vow NEET abolition
Protesters drew attention to over 30 student suicides linked to NEET pressure.
Filmmaker Vettrimaaran spoke about how tough it is for even top-performing students to get through the system.
Activist Prince Gajendra Babu called NEET a "conspiracy against medical education," saying it mostly benefits private colleges.
Even though one party ended its sit-in after the union education minister quit, left groups say they'll keep fighting until NEET is scrapped for good.