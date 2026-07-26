Tamil Nadu students protest NEET, reject Education Minister Raj Mohan

Tamil Nadu students protesting NEET made it clear they don't want politicians hijacking their cause.

When Tamil Nadu Education Minister Raj Mohan showed up calling for political unity, he was met with chants of Veliye po ("Get out").

actor Sanam Shetty was not asked to leave, but a group in GenZ DMK shirts was also asked to leave, as students insisted the focus stay on abolishing NEET, not on any party or public figure.