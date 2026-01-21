Tamil Nadu student's tragic death after trying viral weight loss tip
A 19-year-old college student in Madurai, Kalaiyarasi, died after taking borax—bought from a local shop—hoping to lose weight, inspired by a YouTube video claiming it could "melt fat."
She followed the video's advice and took the substance on January 17.
What happened next—and what authorities are doing
Soon after consuming borax, Kalaiyarasi developed severe vomiting and diarrhea, while severe stomach pain and blood in her stools developed later that evening after initial treatment.
Despite being rushed to multiple medical facilities, she passed away that night.
Her father has filed a police complaint; police have registered a case and begun an inquiry into the suspicious death.
A post-mortem has been done and her family has received her body.