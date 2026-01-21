Tamil Nadu student's tragic death after trying viral weight loss tip

What happened next—and what authorities are doing

Soon after consuming borax, Kalaiyarasi developed severe vomiting and diarrhea, while severe stomach pain and blood in her stools developed later that evening after initial treatment.

Despite being rushed to multiple medical facilities, she passed away that night.

Her father has filed a police complaint; police have registered a case and begun an inquiry into the suspicious death.

A post-mortem has been done and her family has received her body.