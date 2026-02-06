Tamil Nadu temple theft case: CBI to file report soon
B Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old security guard at Bhadrakali Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu, died after being taken into police custody on June 27 for allegedly stealing jewelry from a parked car.
The next day, his body was found with 44 injuries, including abrasions and internal bleeding—raising serious questions about police conduct.
Videos appeared showing alleged torture, and his mother demanded action.
Case handed to CBI for transparency
After public outcry and a Madras High Court order, the case was handed over to the CBI for transparency.
Several officers—including five constables and senior staff—have been named as accused.
The High Court ordered the CBI to investigate, and the agency said it would file a report.
The investigation is ongoing, with many watching closely for justice in this disturbing case.