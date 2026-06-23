Tamil Nadu to gift newborns 1-gram gold rings with ₹756cr

Covers births from June 22, 2026

The scheme, which covers babies born on or after June 22, 2026, will be inaugurated on September 15, chosen to honor former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's birthday.

It covers babies born on or after June 22, 2026.

To qualify, mothers must be Tamil Nadu residents and deliver in a government health facility, showing the state's push for better maternal and newborn care through public healthcare.