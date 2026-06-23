Tamil Nadu to gift newborns 1-gram gold rings with ₹756cr
Applicable from June 22, 2026, and inaugurated on September 15, Tamil Nadu will give 1-gram gold rings to babies born in government hospitals under the new Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam scheme.
With ₹756 crore set aside for the project, the goal is to make public hospitals more trusted and appealing for childbirth, while celebrating new beginnings.
Covers births from June 22, 2026
The scheme, which covers babies born on or after June 22, 2026, will be inaugurated on September 15, chosen to honor former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's birthday.
It covers babies born on or after June 22, 2026.
To qualify, mothers must be Tamil Nadu residents and deliver in a government health facility, showing the state's push for better maternal and newborn care through public healthcare.