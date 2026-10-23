Tamil Nadu to give 6.2 million cakes on Children's Day
India
This Children's Day, students in Tamil Nadu's government and aided schools are in for a treat: 6.2 million cakes will be handed out on November 14.
The state is spending 75.4 million rupees on this gesture, hoping to make the day feel extra special for everyone at school.
Cakes will come in fruit, vanilla, and chocolate flavors, thanks to vendors like Britannia and ITC.
Students to receive Sunfeast Swiss Rolls
Along with the cakes, students will also get Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Swiss Roll chocolates.
A senior official shared that the goal is to help students feel more connected to their schools and encourage better attendance.
The idea is to turn Children's Day into a memorable celebration across Tamil Nadu's classrooms.