Tamil Nadu to hire 1,000 nurses before Pongal
Tamil Nadu is set to make 1,000 nurses permanent staff in government hospitals before the Pongal festival in January 2026.
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian shared this update at a doctors' conference in Madurai, following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's promise to regularize contract nurses.
Why does this matter?
So far, 169 nurses have already received their appointment orders, and the remaining 831 are expected to join soon—just in time for Pongal.
This move is part of a bigger push to boost healthcare services across the state.
The bigger picture
Since 2021, Tamil Nadu has seriously ramped up its health workforce: over 5,700 new permanent staff and more than 36,000 doctors have been appointed.
It's a clear sign that public health is getting more attention—and more hands on deck—than ever before.