Tamil Nadu to inaugurate newborn gold ring scheme Sept 15

The scheme targets families living in Tamil Nadu who register their pregnancies through the PICME system and have an RCH ID.

Along with the gold ring (which is 22-carat and hallmarked), each newborn will also receive a baby care kit.

The state has set aside ₹755.83 crore annually for this project, aiming to reach around 4.4 lakh babies annually, more than half of all births in state hospitals.

A State Project Programme Management Unit will be set up to implement, monitor and manage the scheme.