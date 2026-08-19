Tamil Nadu to launch ₹500cr annual road safety mission
India
Tamil Nadu will launch a big new road safety mission, spending ₹500 crore each year to reduce deaths due to road accidents and save lives.
Announced by Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna, the plan kicks off in the next six to eight months and focuses on making travel safer for everyone.
Tamil Nadu installs ANPR, upgrades hospitals
Get ready for high-tech upgrades: highways will get ANPR cameras to catch speeding and track vehicles, just like Kerala did successfully.
Plus, 25 government hospitals and primary health centers will be upgraded into emergency response centers, with ambulances with doctors and life-saving equipment so help arrives more quickly when it matters most.