Tamil Nadu unveils ₹7,015cr scheme empowering women and cooperatives

There's ₹5,000 crore set aside for rural business loans at 9% interest, plus extra funds to help farmers store their produce until prices are right.

Women's self-help groups get support to turn farm waste into new products.

All cooperative goods will now be sold under the new Vetri brand, with plans to boost fertilizer and seed sales.

On top of that, expect micro-ATMs in 3,452 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies and UPI payments at ration shops, making things faster and more accessible for everyone.