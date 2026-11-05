Tamil Nadu urges Supreme Court intervention over Karnataka's Cauvery stoppage
India
Tamil Nadu has urgently asked the Supreme Court to step in, saying Karnataka hasn't released Cauvery River water since October 23, even though the water authority told them to send 3,000 cusecs a day.
Tamil Nadu's lawyer pointed out that this puts four lakh hectares of land meant for crops at risk and could really hurt local farmers.
Supreme Court agrees fast-track hearing soon
The Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track the case and will hear it soon.
Tamil Nadu is pushing for quick action to protect its farmers, while the Cauvery water dispute between the two states continues.