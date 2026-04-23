Tamil Nadu votes today in assembly polls, banks close
India
Tamil Nadu is voting today for its Legislative Assembly, with all 234 constituencies heading to the polls.
To make sure everyone has a chance to vote, banks are closed too, following the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.
Election results will be out on May 4.
April bank holidays across states
April's been a busy month for bank holidays across various states, thanks to events like Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and local festivals such as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Tamil New Year's Day.
It's a mix of bank holidays and regional observances that have given people some extra days off this month.