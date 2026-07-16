Tamil Nadu warns brightly colored appalams risky if eaten often
India
Heads up if you love snacking: Tamil Nadu's Food Safety Department just warned everyone about those super-bright appalams (papads) you see at markets, tourist spots, and exhibitions.
Turns out, the food colorings used in these snacks can be risky if eaten often, leading to things like stomach troubles, allergies, kidney problems, even cancer, and trouble focusing for kids.
Officials are especially asking parents to keep these colorful papads away from children.
Black gram and rice appalams safer
The good news? Traditional < em>appalams made from black gram or rice are a much safer choice.
Authorities say it's best to skip the flashy versions and pick snacks carefully, especially when buying for kids.