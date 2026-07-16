Tamil Nadu warns brightly colored appalams risky if eaten often

Heads up if you love snacking: Tamil Nadu's Food Safety Department just warned everyone about those super-bright appalams (papads) you see at markets, tourist spots, and exhibitions.

Turns out, the food colorings used in these snacks can be risky if eaten often, leading to things like stomach troubles, allergies, kidney problems, even cancer, and trouble focusing for kids.

Officials are especially asking parents to keep these colorful papads away from children.