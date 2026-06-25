Tamil Nadu white paper reveals ₹2.47L/cr power sector crisis

Tamil Nadu plans ₹49,500 cr upgrades

To tackle these challenges, the government plans to invest ₹49,500 crore in upgrading infrastructure, launching new generation projects, and hiring thousands of workers, including 12,500 field assistants.

They're also adding hundreds of substations and switching to smarter long-term power deals that could save money per month during peak summer periods.

The goal? Keep up with rising demand while making the whole system more reliable for everyone.