Tamil Nadu white paper reveals ₹2.47L/cr power sector crisis
India
Tamil Nadu just dropped a white paper revealing some serious issues in its power sector: think massive debt (₹2.47 lakh crore), outdated infrastructure, and not nearly enough staff.
Borrowings have shot up lately, and the state's electricity demand is climbing fast.
Tamil Nadu plans ₹49,500 cr upgrades
To tackle these challenges, the government plans to invest ₹49,500 crore in upgrading infrastructure, launching new generation projects, and hiring thousands of workers, including 12,500 field assistants.
They're also adding hundreds of substations and switching to smarter long-term power deals that could save money per month during peak summer periods.
The goal? Keep up with rising demand while making the whole system more reliable for everyone.