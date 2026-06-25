Tamil Nadu widow Petchiammal lived as 'Muthu Master' 37 years

Hid true self daily, remains committed

Becoming "Muthu Master" wasn't easy. Petchiammal had to hide her true self every day, smoking bidis, covering up during her menstrual cycle, and keeping up with demanding farm work.

Even her daughter called her "Muthu Master" in public. Despite all the challenges, Petchiammal says this identity gave her dignity and strength.

She is committed to living this way permanently, a powerful reminder of how far people will go for survival and self-respect.