Tamil Nadu widow Petchiammal lived as 'Muthu Master' 37 years
Here's a story of real grit: Petchiammal, a widow from Tamil Nadu, spent 37 years living as a man to protect herself and her daughter.
After losing her husband just days into marriage and facing threats, she took on the name "Muthu Master," shaved her head, and started working in tough jobs, just so she could raise her child safely.
Hid true self daily, remains committed
Becoming "Muthu Master" wasn't easy. Petchiammal had to hide her true self every day, smoking bidis, covering up during her menstrual cycle, and keeping up with demanding farm work.
Even her daughter called her "Muthu Master" in public. Despite all the challenges, Petchiammal says this identity gave her dignity and strength.
She is committed to living this way permanently, a powerful reminder of how far people will go for survival and self-respect.