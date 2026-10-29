Tamil Nadu will challenge SC ruling canceling Muslim converts' reservations
India
Tamil Nadu is not backing down after the Supreme Court upheld a ruling that canceled reservations for people who converted to Islam.
Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar says the state will challenge this decision and is planning a fresh social status survey in 2027, led by a retired High Court judge.
SC: conversion not under Article 16(4)
On October 15, the Supreme Court said switching from Hinduism to another religion does not automatically mean you get reservation benefits under Article 16(4).
Even with this roadblock, Tamil Nadu still offers 3.5% reservation for Backward Class Muslims.
The government is also addressing concerns about recent raids, assuring everyone that actions are based on solid evidence, not politics.