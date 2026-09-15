Tamil Nadu woman, 46, arrested for allegedly abusing 12-year-old grandson
India
A 46-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu's Erode district has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing her 12-year-old grandson.
The truth came out when the boy, a class eight student, refused to visit her house while his parents were away and finally opened up about what had happened.
Family reports abuse, POCSO case registered
After noticing their son's reluctance, his parents asked him why he didn't want to go.
He then allegedly shared that his grandmother had sexually abused him.
The family reported it right away, and police quickly registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
This incident is a tough reminder of why it's so important for adults to look out for kids' safety and listen when they speak up.