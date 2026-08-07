Tamil Nadu's 1st TVK-led budget launches Annan Seer and measures
Tamil Nadu just got its first TVK-led budget under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, and it's packed with fresh initiatives.
There's the Annan Seer scheme for eligible brides (think an eight-gram (one-sovereign) gold coin and a silk saree), plans to boost infrastructure in Adi Dravidar areas, and a new law college coming up in Madurai.
But some big promises, like ₹2,500 monthly aid for eligible women heads of families, didn't make the cut.
State plans 1,73,445 cr borrowing
The state is planning to borrow ₹1,73,445 crore this current financial year. Free travel for women on all government bus services did not figure in it, but other pledges like free LPG cylinders were left out.
The focus is clearly on inclusive development: special homes for seniors and transgender people are also in the works, along with a law college in Madurai.