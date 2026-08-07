Tamil Nadu's 1st TVK-led budget launches Annan Seer and measures

Tamil Nadu just got its first TVK-led budget under Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, and it's packed with fresh initiatives.

There's the Annan Seer scheme for eligible brides (think an eight-gram (one-sovereign) gold coin and a silk saree), plans to boost infrastructure in Adi Dravidar areas, and a new law college coming up in Madurai.

But some big promises, like ₹2,500 monthly aid for eligible women heads of families, didn't make the cut.