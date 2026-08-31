Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay raises Aavin milk procurement price
India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay just bumped up the Aavin milk procurement price by ₹3 per liter (now ₹44), aiming to help farmers deal with rising cattle feed costs.
This is the second hike this month and will add about ₹60 crore to the state's monthly spend.
Tamil Nadu ₹33,066cr grid and investments
Vijay also rolled out a massive ₹33,066 crore plan to upgrade Tamil Nadu's power grid with 196 new substations and 15,000km of lines.
There's a new 1,600-megawatt thermal plant coming up in Tuticorin, plus extra funds for Chennai's flood-proofing.
The state is also investing in a semiconductor park at Maduramangalam in Kanchipuram district, a fintech hub in Coimbatore, and a logistics center in Tiruchirapalli: moves aimed at boosting jobs and tech growth.