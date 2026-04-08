Tamil Nadu's Friends of Police started 1993, shut down 2020

FOP denied involvement, program discontinued

FOP volunteers were trained, vetted, and played a real part in public safety.

The initiative even got international praise with the U.K.'s Queen's Award for Innovation in Police Training and Development in 2002.

Still, after accusations surfaced about FOP involvement in the tragic Jayaraj and Benicks case (which FOP denied), the government decided to discontinue the program.

Despite some bumps along the way, many remember FOP as an effort that genuinely tried to make policing more community-friendly.