Tamil Nadu's Ku Jagadeeswari criticized for 'rowdies' and shave suggestion
India
Tamil Nadu Minister Ku Jagadeeswari is facing backlash after saying some students' hairstyles made them look like "rowdies" and suggesting their heads should be shaved.
Her remarks at a recent event quickly drew sharp criticism online, especially from many users.
Jagadeeswari defends comments, draws mixed reaction
Jagadeeswari said her comments were about encouraging discipline and that parents should take responsibility for students' appearance.
While many found her language harsh and out of line for a public official, some supporters argued she was just showing concern for students' well-being.