Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam district executive Saravanan arrested over 25cr fraud

Investors protest outside Pudukkottai police office

Police say Saravanan used personal stories, like his mother's illness, to win trust and get people to invest.

After being unable to be contacted on his mobile phone for 15 days, he was finally caught in another state.

His arrest led to protests outside the Pudukkottai police office, with angry investors demanding action and asking that he be handed over to them.

The case has also sparked talk about political connections and accountability, especially as TVK grows in the wake of Tamil Nadu's new chief minister taking office.