Tanay Mahajan arrested in ₹2.17cr alleged Nashik Kumbh Mela scam
Tanay Mahajan, a distant relative of Minister Girish Mahajan, was arrested for allegedly scamming someone out of ₹2.17 crore by promising a fake housekeeping contract for Nashik's upcoming Kumbh Mela.
He used forged documents and official-looking emblems to make it seem legit.
The minister admitted Tanay is family but called him a "gone case," making it clear he wants no part in the mess.
Police uncover ₹591cr fake Kumbh orders
Turns out, this isn't just about one victim. Police say 12 such incidents of cheating have been reported and registered three FIRs so far.
Fake work orders for works worth ₹591 crore were issued, with victims losing a total of ₹305 crore.
Police say all real Kumbh Mela contracts are processed online, not offline as claimed by the scammers.
The investigation is ongoing.