Tanay Mahajan arrested in ₹2.17cr alleged Nashik Kumbh Mela scam

Tanay Mahajan, a distant relative of Minister Girish Mahajan, was arrested for allegedly scamming someone out of ₹2.17 crore by promising a fake housekeeping contract for Nashik's upcoming Kumbh Mela.

He used forged documents and official-looking emblems to make it seem legit.

The minister admitted Tanay is family but called him a "gone case," making it clear he wants no part in the mess.