TANGEDCO announces 5-hour power cut in Ambattur on February 15

Both industrial and residential spots will be affected. Key places include Ambattur Industrial Estate, New Tiny Sector, Post Office Road (2nd & 5th Streets), Ambit IT Park Road, and parts of SIDCO like Mariamman Koil Street. Homes in Chinna Colony, Periya Colony, PKM Road, plus several neighborhoods in East Mogappair—like Srinivasa Nagar and Olympic Colony—should also expect outages.

Plan ahead for the power cut

If you live or work in these areas, it's a good idea to charge your devices ahead of time or plan for a few hours offline.

The goal is fewer unexpected blackouts later—so a little patience now could mean smoother days ahead.