TANGEDCO schedules Monday power cuts across Chennai for monsoon maintenance
India
Heads up, Chennai! There will be scheduled power cuts across the city this Monday as TANGEDCO carries out essential maintenance.
Most outages are set for 9am to 2pm though some could last until 5pm.
The goal? Make sure the grid stays safe and reliable during monsoon season.
TANGEDCO lists affected areas and precautions
Expect outages in spots like Guindy, Tambaram, Alandur, Sembakkam (South), Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Red Hills (North), plus Ambattur, Padi, Mogappair, and Korattur (West).
TANGEDCO suggests charging your devices ahead of time, avoiding lifts during outages, and unplugging electronics to prevent damage when power returns.
For real-time updates or help, you can call their helpline at 1912 or check their app.