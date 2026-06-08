TANGEDCO to cut Chennai power June 9 for maintenance
India
Heads up, Chennai! There'll be planned power cuts on Tuesday, June 9, from 9am to 2pm as TANGEDCO does some maintenance work.
Over 50 neighborhoods, including Kovoor, Pallavaram, Karampakkam, and Thiruverkadu, will be affected.
If the work wraps up early, your power might come back sooner.
Kovoor Pallavaram Karampakkam face outages
Expect outages in spots like Moogambigai Nagar and Kundrathur Main Road (Kovoor), Ganapathypuram and Suguna Colony (Pallavaram), Porur Garden Phase 1 and 2 (Karampakkam), and Velappanchavadi (Thiruverkadu).
This scheduled cut comes after recent electricity issues in the city, especially at Manali and Athipattu.
TANGEDCO says these fixes should make Chennai's power supply more reliable going forward.