TANGEDCO to cut Chennai power June 9 for maintenance

Kovoor Pallavaram Karampakkam face outages

Expect outages in spots like Moogambigai Nagar and Kundrathur Main Road (Kovoor), Ganapathypuram and Suguna Colony (Pallavaram), Porur Garden Phase 1 and 2 (Karampakkam), and Velappanchavadi (Thiruverkadu).

This scheduled cut comes after recent electricity issues in the city, especially at Manali and Athipattu.

TANGEDCO says these fixes should make Chennai's power supply more reliable going forward.