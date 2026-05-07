Tangra mob attacking TMC office sparks fear, Javed Khan intervenes
India
After the recent election results, some minority areas have seen fear and unease.
In Tangra, a mob chanting Jai Shri Ram attacked a TMC office and targeted bikes and houses of minority community members.
TMC supporters gathered in large numbers, but local MLA Javed Khan stepped in to calm things down.
Tangra businesses warn amid bike gangs
With tensions high, local businesses are warning people to avoid crowds, and WhatsApp groups are sharing safety tips.
Some neighborhoods saw bike gangs led by new BJP supporters, adding to the anxiety.
Khan stepped in to calm things down.