Tanvir Singh Zala, Gujarat police sub-inspector, dies by suicide
India
Tanvir Singh Zala, a police sub-inspector assigned to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's security team, died by suicide at his Gandhinagar residence.
He reportedly used his service revolver, and the incident drew quick attention from nearby residents and police.
Investigators suspect family and marital issues
Senior officers and forensic teams responded within minutes. Investigators say family and marital issues may have played a role in Zala's decision.
He leaves behind two young children.
This comes just weeks after another police suicide in Gandhinagar, highlighting the growing mental health challenges faced by officers.