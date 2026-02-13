Tanzanian woman gives birth in Mumbai airport ambulance
India
A 26-year-old Tanzanian woman, traveling through Mumbai's airport, unexpectedly went into labor early Tuesday morning and gave birth to a baby girl inside a moving ambulance after it left the airside.
The airport medical team responded quickly, getting her help within minutes and safely delivering the baby about 28 minutes after she went into labor.
Doctors, paramedics, immigration officers worked together
Doctors Kritika, Madhu, Kisley, and paramedics jumped in right away—starting Kangaroo Mother Care during the ride to keep the newborn healthy.
Immigration officers even issued a temporary transit visa on the spot so there were no delays.
By 5:55am both mom and baby were safe in a hospital for further care.